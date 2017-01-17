The movie star, who portrays Ray Kroc - the brains behind MCDonalds in new movie The Founder, admits he almost became a burger place investor at the beginning of his career.

"I hadn't lived in L.A. very long," he tells WENN. "I had just made a little bit of dough when I moved to California and there weren't many In-And-Outs. I had one and I got on the phone with the guy who was my business manager, who was managing what I had which was about $1,100 and I said, 'I really had a good hamburger. I think we ought to look into this thing called In-And-Out Burger."

But the investment opportunity simply wasn't there: "My business manager learned it is family owned and controlled."

Keaton is still a big fan of the company, as are most Hollywood stars who have turned In-N-Out into a cool place to hang out after the Oscars.