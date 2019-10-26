Michael Keaton is set to star in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', a historical drama which tells the true story of the seven defendants charged with conspiracy during the American Civil Rights movement.
The 68-year-old actor has joined the cast of the historical drama, alongside a star-studded cast including William Hurt, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and J.C. MacKenzie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie - which is being directed and written by Aaron Sorkin - went into production on Friday (25.10.19), and has been given a release date of September 2020.
'The Trial of the Chicago 7' will explore the true story of the 1969 trial of seven defendants charged with conspiracy by the federal government in the aftermath of the protests at Chicago's 1968 Democratic National Convention.
It will be shot in Chicago and New Jersey, and is being produced by Paramount Pictures, Cross Creek and DreamWorks Pictures.
Michael is set to play the role of progressive lawyer Ramsey Clark, who played an important role in the history of America's Civil Rights movement.
William Hurt will play John Mitchell, the Attorney General of the United States at the time of the trials.
Frank Langella will play a judge named Julius Hoffman, whilst Mark Rylance will play William Kunstler, a radical lawyer and civil rights activist.
Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne, and Sacha Baron Cohen will all play members of the seven defendants.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play co-founder of the Black Panther Party Bobby Seale, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in the role of Richard H. Shultz.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. and J.C. MacKenzie are also set to star, but their roles are still unconfirmed as of the time of writing.
'The Trial of the Chicago 7' will see a limited release on September 25 2020, before expanding to more cinemas on October 2.
