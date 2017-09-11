Michael Keaton said Tim Burton's live-action remake of 'Dumbo' is ''physically beautiful''.

The 66-year-old actor was announced by the filmmaker to be starring as V.A. Vandevere in Disney's upcoming live-action remake, and Keaton - who worked with Burton on 'Batman' - admitted it's different than anything the film producer has done before.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''It's basically telling the same story with Tim's touch on it, and not necessarily a touch like we've seen him do before - which, so far, is so physically beautiful, you can't believe it.''

Keaton will star alongside an impressive cast including Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green, Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins.

'Dumbo' is one of the classic Disney films, which tells the story of a ostracised baby elephant who strives to prove his worth after he is mocked for having big ears.

For the live-action adaptation, Ehren Kruger has written the script and is also producing alongside 'Tron: Legacy's' Justin Springer.

An official plot synopsis for the film revealed Farrell will play a former circus star, Holt Farrier, whose life is turned upside down when he returns from the war and is enlisted by a circus owner (DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant with oversized ears.

The circus is struggling, but when Holt's children - Parker and Hobbins - discover the elephant can fly, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and aerial artist Colette (Green) team up to make the creature a star.

The movie - which will also include animated elements - will all be filmed in England and is currently scheduled for release in the US on 29 March 2019.

This project joins Disney's ever growing franchise of live-action reboots which has seen 'Maleficent', 'Cinderella', 'The Jungle Book' and most recently, the box office smash 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Among the other remakes being lined up are 'The Lion King', 'Mulan' and 'The Little Mermaid'.