Michael Keaton says Vulture in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is ''interesting'' because he's relatable.

The 65-year-old actor will take on the villainous role in the upcoming Marvel movie, and has branded the character as unique because he believes audiences will connect with him and sympathise with his actions as they will be able to ''see his point''.

Asked by Variety magazine if he brings an ''inherent likeability'' to all his villainous roles, Michael said: ''Yeah, Vulture, recently. But not to give too much away, but interestingly, he is and he isn't, that character.

''He's a really interesting -- and more interesting than I thought -- villain because there's parts of him that you go, 'You know what? I might see his point.'

''Really, really. It makes it interesting to play.''

Michael's decision not to play Vulture as a completely evil antagonist comes after Zendaya - who will play Mary Jane Watson, the love interest of the titular superhero - said the hotly anticipated movie will be ''a lot of fun''.

She said: ''It's very exciting. I mean, I can't say anything because I'm not going to get in trouble. I'm not going to be that person that gets in trouble, but I can say its going to be a lot, a lot of fun.''

But the beauty is doing all she can to keep details about the project top secret, as she says she's in a ''very tight situation'' about what she can and can't say.

She added: ''It's a very tight situation. They can't let anything out, it's 'Spider-Man' you know, so again not getting in trouble.''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which will see Tom Holland star as Peter Parker and his crime fighting alter ego - will hit screens this July.