Michael Uslan has revealed they picked Michael Keaton for the lead role in 1989's 'Batman' because they had to have someone as big as Jack Nicholson (Joker) to balance out the movie.
Michael Keaton was only cast in 1989's 'Batman' because they needed a star of the same calibre of Jack Nicholson as the Joker.
The movie's producer executive Michael Uslan has revealed he and director Tim Burton were considering an ''unknown'' actor for the part of the caped-crusader until Nicholson was hired and they felt he would ''wipe the screen'' with a none-celebrity.
Uslan explained: ''It was Jack's hiring that convened Tim that we could no longer think about an unknown actor for the role of Batman, because Nicholson would ''wipe the screen with him''.
''And that is what led him to Michael Keaton... the final piece of the puzzle in this revolutionary, ground-breaking movie ever to deal with comic book superheroes in a dark and serious way.
''The movie changed Hollywood and changed the world culture in terms of its perception of comic book and superheroes.''
The filmmaker also revealed they spent a decade finding the perfect cast but Nicholson since 1980 they knew Nicholson was the only man for the role of Batman's nemesis.
He told SFX magazine: ''Over a period of more than 10 years, many, many names were bandied about.
''That doesn't mean any o them in particular were taken too seriously.
''They were the fodder of many discussions.
''In some cases, availability or price may have been looked into, but since May 1980 for me Jack Nicholson was the only actor who could play the Joker.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...