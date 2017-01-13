Michael Keaton is impressed by the ''Marvel machine''.

The 65-year-old actor has signed up to play villain Vulture in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which is being produced by Marvel Studios, and thinks it is ''pretty amazing'' how they run things.

He said: ''[The] Marvel machine is pretty amazing once you step into that. I hadn't done a Marvel movie and they are so good at how they run things. It's impressive.''

And Michael has thoroughly enjoyed working with Tom Holland, who plays the titular role in the movie.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''He is a really good guy.

''I just worked with Dylan O'Brien [on the upcoming thriller American Assassin] and they are around the same age, I would say, and they are both such good guys to work with. Tommy is a good kid.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously teased his character Vulture will be very relatable.

Asked if he brings an ''inherent likeability'' to all his villainous roles, he said: ''Yeah, Vulture, recently. But not to give too much away, but interestingly, he is and he isn't, that character.

''He's a really interesting - and more interesting than I thought - villain because there's parts of him that you go, 'You know what? I might see his point.' Really, really. It makes it interesting to play.''

And the whole cast are looking forward to the film including Zendaya, who will play Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane Watson.

She said: ''It's very exciting. I mean, I can't say anything because I'm not going to get in trouble. I'm not going to be that person that gets in trouble, but I can say its going to be a lot, a lot of fun ... It's a very tight situation. They can't let anything out, it's 'Spider-Man' you know, so again not getting in trouble.''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is slated for release in July 2017.