Michael Keaton and Andrew Garfield will both receive the Best Actor Award at The Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.
Keaton will be feted for his role as MCDonald's founder Ray Kroc in The Founder, while Garfield will be honoured for playing war hero Desmond Doss in director Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.
The Capri Hollywood Film Festival began on Tuesday (27Dec16) and closes on 2 January (17).
Sixteen films will compete for the festival's top award. These include Collateral Beauty, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Lion, and Manchester by the Sea.
The final list of award winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on Monday (02Jan17).
