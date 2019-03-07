Taj Jackson says his late uncle Michael Jackson would have been left in tears over the child sex abuse allegations made against him in the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

The 45-year-old singer - who is the son of Michael's older brother and former Jackson 5 bandmate Tito Jackson, 65 - has defended Michael against his accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who claim in Dan Reed's two-part film that the 'Man in the Mirror' singer sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

Taj insists the pair - who both testified under oath that Michael never touched them in a sexual way during his 2005 child molestation trial which ended with him being acquitted of all charges - will both be proven to be lying about his uncle in the future.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat, he said: ''I think it's temporary in terms of the stain. First of all I believe the truth will come out. It might take some time. There's been cases when someone has been labelled something and then 10 years later you find out the truth.''

Insisting the accusations made in the film would have left his beloved relative ''crying'', he added: ''He would've said, 'No, not Wade, please not Wade'. But it's happened to him before, people betraying him. People that we thought were stand-up people have stolen from him, have sold stories on him.''

Taj - who found fame as one third of pop group 3T, in which he was joined by his brothers Taryll Jackson and T. J. Jackson - vehemently believes James and Wade have changed their stories about their friendships with Michael and now made these allegations to get money as they both have lawsuits pending appeal against the Michael Jackson estate.

He said: ''They can say it's not about money but they are up for appeal and I think if they can get enough backlash or public opinion they're in a good position.''

Taj is confident that the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's fans will not be ''swayed'' by the documentary and will remain loyal to the legendary performer - who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 from acute Propofol intoxication - but he is worried that ''casual people'' will turn against the King of Pop after seeing the ''one-sided documentary''.

He said: ''I don't think it's gonna sway the fans but I think it will sway the casual people and that hurts me because they're only seeing one side and they're seeing a one-sided documentary.

''People who know my uncle are furious right now. I'm talking about ex-employees that got fired from my uncle. They're still coming to his defence because they know the real Michael Jackson.

''It looks very convincing. The director did an incredible job. I'm a director I see the angles, I see the slow motion, the close-ups, the high angles to make them look vulnerable. It's brilliant but at the same time that doesn't mean they're true.''