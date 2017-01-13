Sky has pulled a TV show about Michael Jackson from its schedule after his daughter Paris said she was ''incredibly offended'' by the portrayal of him.

The British broadcaster has decided against airing one particular episode of the series 'Urban Myths' that featured Michael, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after concerns were raised by Paris, who took to Twitter earlier this week to express her anger at the way in which her late father was depicted.

In a statement, Sky said: ''We have taken the decision not to broadcast 'Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon', a half hour episode from the Sky Arts 'Urban Myths' series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family.''

The broadcaster insisted it had not intended to upset anyone close to the music icon and also revealed the decision had been taken with the support of actor Joseph Fiennes, who performed the role of Michael.

The statement continued: ''We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.''

The episode featured Michael taking a road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

But Paris, 18, blasted the decision to cast Fiennes, a white British man, as the chart-topping pop star who died in 2009 aged 50.

She wrote: ''I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well.''

What's more, Paris accused the makers of the show of intentionally insulting her father and Elizabeth.

She wrote: ''It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well (sic)''