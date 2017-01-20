Michael Jackson's daughter made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show on Friday (20Jan17).
Model Paris Jackson, 18, is in the city shooting her first Chanel campaign and she took a break to join Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld at the catwalk show.
"Carine you slay my entire existence," she wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Roitfeld on Instagram.
The Givenchy show featured runway models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.
Since no one will ever see the epic show, the next best thing is this...
Watch the trailer for Michael Jackson's This Is It. This Is It was planned to...