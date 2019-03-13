Mike Tyson may have been friends with the late Michael Jackson but he would never have left his kids alone with him.
Mike Tyson ''wouldn't let'' his children hang out with Michael Jackson.
The 52-year-old boxer - who has six kids from three relationships - was friends with the late 'Thriller' hitmaker but insisted he would never have left his offspring alone with the singer because of his ''reputation'' and blamed the parents of those who have accused the King of Pop of abuse for putting their children in that position.
Speaking to Michael Rapaport on his 'I AM RAPAPORT' podcast, he said: ''The parents have to be responsible for that s**t. I just thought the fact that these kids, Michael is telling them, 'If anyone knows about this we're both gonna go to prison forever.' It was just ... really horrible.
''I have an eight-year-old kid. I wouldn't let Michael hang out with my kid. I wouldn't let my kid go over Michael's house. I love Michael. Ya know what I mean. Michael has a reputation of this.''
In 1992, the 'Hangover' star was convicted of rape and he admitted he ''respects'' people who wouldn't let their children around him as a result.
He added: ''It's like some people say, 'Well listen, you're Mike Tyson. I wouldn't let my daughter around you cause you've been to prison for rape.' I respect that, I understand that.''
Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused Michael of abusing them in controversial documentary 'Leaving Neverland' and while Mike admitted that ''whatever happened when [they were] kids is wrong'', he criticised the men for appearing in the programme.
He said: ''What you're doing now is even wrong. Coming out saying this stuff. It comes across that these are guys just out to get some money.''
The Michael Jackson Estate have denied the allegations made in the documentary and earlier this week, the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's niece, Brandi Jackson admitted she was ''sickened'' by the ''ridiculous'' claims made.
She said: ''When I was watching ['Leaving Neverland'], I was completely sickened by it, to be honest with you. The things that he was saying were so over the top and so ridiculous.
''[Wade] was not describing my uncle. He was describing a totally different person, but not my uncle. And that's why this is a narrative that has changed... over the last 15 years. Everything that he's ever said about my uncle is the complete opposite of who he was painting in this documentary.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Since no one will ever see the epic show, the next best thing is this...
Watch the trailer for Michael Jackson's This Is It. This Is It was planned to...