Michael Jackson will stay in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite the allegations of sexual abuse made against him.

The late King of Pop - who died from acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 at the age of 50 - has become the subject of allegations in the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland', in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim that Michael sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

And despite the claims against him, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has said he won't be kicked out of the history books, and will remain a two-time inductee.

Hall of Fame bosses told TMZ that the 'Thriller' hitmaker was recognised by the organisation for musical excellence and talent, along with having a lasting impact on the music industry, which remains the case despite the allegations.

Michael has been inducted into the iconic Hall of Fame twice by a voting body of historians, fellow musicians, and industry professionals, once for his work with the Jackson 5 in 1997, and once for his solo career in 2001.

The Hall of Fame also claims none of the 'Billie Jean' singer's memorabilia will be removed from the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Wade Robson recently said he has no ''moral authority'' to decide whether people should stop listening to Michael's music in the wake of the allegations, but says he has stopped listening to it himself.

He said: ''I don't have any moral authority to make a judgement for everyone else on that. I don't listen to his music because I have a personal experience with it. But that's everyone's individual choice. [I hope the documentary] will question in general who it is that we're worshipping and why.''

The Michael Jackson estate has denied the allegations and has branded both accusers ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.