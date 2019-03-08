The Michael Jackson 'Simpsons' episode will no longer be aired in the wake of the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

The late pop legend - who featured in the 'Stark Raving Dad' story in 1991 - has been accused of child sexual abuse in the film, and executive producer James L. Brooks has confirmed that the episode will be pulled from circulation and erased from schedule.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, he said: ''It feels clearly the only choice to make .. I'm against book burning of any kind, but this is our book, and we're allowed to take out a chapter.''

The episode in question sees Homer sent to a psychiatric hospital, where he befriends a man named Leon Kompowsky who thinks he is Michael Jackson.

Although originally credited under the pseudonym John Jay Smith, it was later confirmed that the 'Thriller' singer did voice the character.

Brooks added that fellow executive producers Matt Groening and Al Jean both agreed that pulling the episode was the right decision.

He explained: ''The guys I work with - where we spend our lives arguing over jokes - were of one mind on this. This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn't allow them to remain.''

In Dan Reed's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary, Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 40, both allege that Michael sexually abused them when they were children and would stay over at his Neverland Ranch.

Wade - who testified under oath in Michael's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the King of Pop from the age of seven until 14.

James - who previously testified on Michael's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.

In his 2005 child molestation trial Michael was acquitted by a jury of all charges.