Michael Jackson's new posthumous album 'Scream' will be released on September 29.

Speculation about the late King of Pop's forthcoming LP went into overdrive since his official Twitter page released a 15-second Halloween-themed video teaser earlier this week, but he has now been confirmed the record will drop at the end of the month.

'Scream' - a 13-track record - will be packed with the legendary star's all-time most electrifying and dance worthy tracks including 'Ghosts', 'Torture', 'Thriller' and 'Dirty Diana' as well as the the bonus track 'Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous', which is a high-energy five-song mashup from the acclaimed remixer The White Panda.

'Scream' is the title of the 1995 duet Michael - who died in 2009 of acute Propofol intoxication - released with his sister Janet Jackson, 51.

While 'Scream' doesn't feature any new tracks, the co-executor of the 'Thriller' hitmaker's estate said never-heard-before tracks could be released in the future.

John Branca said previously: ''Now we have a 'Thriller 3-D', and two more announcements are coming up in the next couple of weeks.

''Michael had an expression; 'The quality goes in before the name goes on.' So we are not ready to announce them yet.

''I don't foresee us releasing any more unreleased music for quite some time. That doesn't mean there won't be interesting new record releases in the very near future.''

This isn't the first time records have been released since Michael's death, as 'Michael' dropped in 2010 and then 'Xscape' was released four years later in 2014.

The official track listing for 'Scream' is as follows;

1. 'This Place Hotel'

2. 'Thriller'

3. 'Blood On The Dance Floor'

4. 'Somebody's Watching Me'

5. 'Dirty Diana'

6. 'Torture'

7. 'Leave Me Alone'

8. 'Scream'

9. 'Dangerous'

10. 'Unbreakable'

11. 'Xscape'

12. 'Threatened'

13. 'Ghosts'

Bonus Track: 'Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous'