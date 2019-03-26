Michael Jackson's friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach thinks there will be a ''fundamental reassessment of the legacy'' of the singer following the allegations made against him in 'Leaving Neverland'.

In Dan Reed's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary, Wade - who testified under oath in Michael's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the singer from the age of seven until 14, whilst James - who previously testified on Michael's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

And now Rabbi Boteach has admitted the allegations made are ''devastating, painful, and traumatising''.

Speaking to Australian TV host Tracy Grimshaw, he added: ''I don't believe these men are lying, and I don't believe that the shame and guilt being experienced by their parents in general, maybe their mothers, in particular, is feigned. There will have to now be a fundamental reassessment of the legacy of Michael Jackson, in light of this documentary. Because we've never heard allegations that were this explicit. We've never really seen the faces of the accusers as they make these allegations, and we've never really heard the family members who had to shoulder that pain.''

Meanwhile, Taj Jackson previously insisted his late uncle Michael Jackson would have been left in tears over the child sex abuse allegations made against him in the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

He said: ''I think it's temporary in terms of the stain. First of all I believe the truth will come out. It might take some time. There's been cases when someone has been labelled something and then 10 years later you find out the truth.''

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.