Michael Jackson's diamond birthday is set to be honoured with a giant crown, which will be installed at London's Southbank.

The late music icon - who passed away in 2009 - would have celebrated his diamond birthday on August 29, and to ring in the special day, Sony Music have collaborated with the Estate of Michael Jackson for a one day event which will see a giant diamond encrusted crown set up at London's iconic Southbank.

Fans will be able to see the 13ft feature - which is said to emulate the 'Thriller' singer's signature glamorous style and larger than life persona - on August 29 for just one day.

Michael died in 2009 and is one of the world's most beloved and influential artists.

To date Michael has sold 1 billion records worldwide, released 13 No.1 singles and become one of a handful of artists to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognised Michael Jackson as the Most Successful Entertainer of All Time.

Birthday celebrations will also be taking place in Las Vegas, honouring the legendary performer and his continued importance and influence in music today.

The festivities will begin with a performance of Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil, and will be followed by an after-party at Daylight Beach Club, both at Mandalay Bay.

At the event, the 'Beat It' star will be well represented by his family, with children Paris and Prince expected to attend, as well as brothers Jackie, Marlon and Tito.

The performer's influence is still growing today, with many contemporary artists taking inspiration from Michael.

Current chart-topping artists like Drake have featured Michael's vocals on their new releases, showing the continued relevance of the star.