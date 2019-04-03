Michael Jackson's musical 'Thriller Live' is extending its West End run for another year.

The musical - which is based on the music of the late King of Pop, including his extensive solo career as well as songs recorded when he was part of the Jackson Five - has been running in London's West End for 11 years, and despite the controversy surrounding Michael in regards to the child sex abuse claims made in new HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland', producers have confirmed the musical will continue into 2020.

Following the release of the documentary - in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege they were sexually abused by Michael after he befriended them when they were children - critics argued the musical should close down, but producer Paul Walden insists the show is doing ''remarkably strong business''.

In a statement, he said: ''In our 11th year Thriller Live continues to do remarkably strong business and the fact we are today announcing another long extension into 2020 should tell you all you need to know about the state of the show's box office.''

And three of the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's brothers, Jackie, Marlon, and Tito, are also pleased to see the show extend its run, as they believe it offers fans a ''great night out''.

They said: ''It's great they've extended their run so more fans can have an opportunity to dance to Michael's music, the Jackson Five music, and to have a great night out.''

'Thriller Live' - which has been seen by more than five million people in 33 countries since it began - is performed at the Lyric Theatre on London's West End, and is currently booking until April 5 next year.