Michael Jackson keeps his family ''motivated''.

The 'Beat It' hitmaker passed away in June 2009 at the age of 50 and his brother Tito Jackson has remembered the late star on what would have been his 59th birthday.

Speaking at the UK premiere of 'Stratton' at the Vue Cinema in London's Leicester Square, Tito told BANG Showbiz: ''Michael is very very much missed and the family completely miss him. It is just a special day. Every day is a special day for us. Michael is a person you'll never forget.

''He was very special and creative. He had pure love and honesty in his heart. Just to know that keeps us motivated and push the message of love and peace.''

And Tito is not the only person to leave a tribute for the King of Pop to mark his birthday.

In her own post, Michael's daughter Paris Jackson admitted she will ''never feel love again'' the way she did with him.

In an emotive caption, she wrote: ''birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always. (sic)''

It comes after Tito previously claimed Michael's ''spirit'' visits him on stage.

He confessed: ''All the time I feel his spirit, especially when I'm performing with the brothers on stage at a live performance. You can feel the spirit all the time, absolutely. It's a happy feeling because Michael was a warm, happy, loving person. It's a comforting feeling.''