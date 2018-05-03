Michael Jackson could reunite with The Jackson 5 as a hologram.

The late King of Pop's brother Tito Jackson has revealed he and his siblings - Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon Jackson - have been offered the chance to have the 'Thriller' hitmaker turned into a virtual projection for a tour.

Tito told the Daily Express newspaper: ''We've thrown the hologram idea around and we've considered it.

''We've been offered a hologram of MJ to have with us so there's a really great possibility of us featuring that.''

Michael - who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 aged 50 - posthumously performed at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards via similar hologram technology singing 'Slave to the Rhythm'.

And there is already a hologram of the star used in the 'Michael Jackson ONE' tribute show in Las Vegas.

If the tour goes ahead, The Jacksons - as they are known now - would follow in the footsteps of the late Roy Orbison, who was recently back on the road in hologram form, and ABBA are gearing up to reunite live in digital form for a tour either in 2019 or the year after.

The 'I Want You Back' hitmakers started out as a three-piece in 1964 with Tito, Jackie and Jermaine.

They were soon joined by younger siblings Marlon and Michael and became The Jackson 5, before signing to the legendary label Motown Records in 1969.

Michael was just five when he became part of the group, and at the age of 13 he launched a solo career in 1971.

When the group left Motown Records for Epic Records in 1975, Randy Jackson became a member of the band replacing Jermaine, who decided to stay with Motown, however he quit in 1990.

Tito previously shared how he believes he can feel Michael's presence whenever he performs and that his ''spirit'' visits him on stage.

He said: ''All the time I feel his spirit, especially when I'm performing with the brothers on stage at a live performance.

''You can feel the spirit all the time, absolutely. It's a happy feeling because Michael was a warm, happy, loving person. It's a comforting feeling.''

The iconic group - who were originally known as The Jackson 5, until Michael's death - have two concerts this month in Oxford on May 26 and Southampton on May 27.