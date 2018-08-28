Michael Jackson is earning more money after his death than he did when he was alive.

The 'Thriller' hitmaker's estate managed to net $74 million in a year, with the publishing rights from his hit tracks raking in an impressive $2,448,584. Triumph - the merchandising side of his company - also managed to secure the estate $18.8million.

Court papers also agreed that $10.8million was spend on a house for Michael's kids whilst $85,297 was shelled out for a Cadillac Escalade for the security team.

Prince had a $70,000 truck whilst the kids went on five holidays, with $28,500 marked as spending money in the accounts.

It comes after Michael was named the top-earning dead celebrity by Forbes for the fifth year in a row in 2017. The King of Pop - who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 - made a whopping $75 million in the past 12 months, ensuring he once again takes the top spot on the business publication's annual list of the most profitable late stars. His earnings have come from his music and publishing revenues, an hour-long Halloween special on CBS entitled 'Michael Jackson's Halloween', and posthumous new album 'Scream' which came out in September and is compromised of his most dance-infused tracks such as 'Ghosts', 'Torture' and 'Thriller' as the bonus track 'Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous', which is a high-energy five-song mash-up from acclaimed remixer The White Panda.

It is the seventh time that Jackson has topped the Forbes top-earning dead celebrities list since his passing; coming number one in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.