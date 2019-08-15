A new documentary defending Michael Jackson against alleged child sex abuse allegations has been released.

The hour-long film, titled 'Chase The Truth', has been created to defend the late King of Pop following the controversial 'Leaving Neverland' documentary, which aired earlier this year, and explored accusations made by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, against the 'Thriller' hitmaker in the HBO two-part series.

The counter film features interviews with Jackson's biographer Mike Smallcombe, former bodyguard Matt Fiddes and actor Mark Lester, and has been released on Amazon Prime, YouTube and other streaming services.

Taking to Instagram, Fiddes invited 'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed, along with Robson and Safechuck, to challenge him ''live on air'' regarding Jackson and the allegations made.

Fiddes wrote: ''So the 'Factual' documentary about the ''real'' #Michael Jackson is being released around the world right now! Thank you so much for your feedback and kind words!

''So glad it's exceeded your expectations and I expect Wade and James are hiding behind a rock along with Dan Reed somewhere with embarrassment right now!

I would love to invite Wade, James and Dan Reed to come and challenge us on live UK TV about the man we knew, our friend @michaeljackson and let's have @tajjackson with is too and @brandijackson82 and see how they got on! Maybe @piersmorgan too!

''I may even throw in some free martial arts lessons for Wade, James and Dan Reed if you come over to the UK but I doubt you will face us as we know the truth and your gutless!

''We don't need 4 hours of edited footage to show the truth about our friend Michael Jackson and the lies about him. I have had enough of this nonsense. We told the truth in 1 hour!

''He is not even here to defend himself. You should be ashamed of himself. Thank you to all the fans! And sorry for the wait as everyone involved wanted it to be perfect.

I believe this crushes 'Leaving Neverland' and I hope stops the documentary winning the nominations for the Emmy awards!! Complete Madness!

''Thoughts are with Mrs Jackson and the whole Jackson family. They have been through so much including Michael's children. As Michael used to say to me. 'The bigger the star, the bigger the target' and he is still the biggest in death.

''He was unique and it's hard to explain who Michael really was unless you knew him. Most genius and gifted people are different. Michael is an easy target as he was so humble!

''And will always be the greatest entertainer of all time who will all miss so much! Friends stick together. Love to you all (sic)''

James and Wade claimed in the bombshell HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' that they were abused by the late King of Pop when they joined him on tour as children.

Robson alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while Safechuck claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.

The movie's director Reed defended the documentary and claimed that it shows the other side to what he called Michael's ''Peter Pan-ish image''.

The Jackson estate has denied all allegations made against the singer.