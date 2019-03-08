Michael Jackson's accuser Gavin Arvizo is reportedly considering going to law school.

The pop star was acquitted of all charges - seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agents - at the end of the trial in 2005, and Arvizo, now in his late 20s, is said to be debating starting a legal career.

The man has always sought to live a private life, and his friend Louise Palanker told The Wrap: ''He doesn't really want to talk about it right now.

''He just wants to become a man and have a family and a career and not have this be the standout portion of who he is... He works in sales right now, he has been a teacher in a Catholic school for a while. But he's very interested in business and also in law school. But they would like to start a family.''

The trial in 2005 included testimony from dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, who is one of two men featured in HBO's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

At the time, Wade said that Jackson didn't abuse him as a child, which counted against Arvizo's claims, but he has now alleged in the documentary that he lied at the trial because Jackson told him to.

Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 40, have claimed Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

Robson alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while Safechuck - who previously testified on Jackson's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.

Many of Michael's fans have branded the allegations in the documentary as false and Michael's estate - who are reportedly suing HBO, who co-produced the movie with Channel 4 - lashed out at Safechuck and Robson branding them ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.

Meanwhile, Arvizo continues to snub requests for interviews, and 'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed recently said while he tried to contact him for the film, he never heard back.

Palanker added: ''He really just wants to live his life. He doesn't like it when Michael Jackson comes back into the news.''