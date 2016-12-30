Conrad Murray says he and Michael Jackson used to confide in one another and he shared his deepest secret with the singer.
Michael Jackson was a ''very good listener''.
The late 'Thriller' hitmaker forged a strong bond with his personal physician Conrad Murray - who was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of the King of Pop following his death from acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 - and they were able to confide their secrets in one another.
Conrad said: ''I never asked Michael for friendship or to be special. But, he did ask about the people who are around me and who were near to me.
''People just have a way of talking to me, just telling me stuff, because many times I listen and I do not interrupt them. I let them say what they have to say.
''They've also known about me over the years that I don't particularly judge people, I try my best to view life on a more positive side and I think Michael learned that very early on. I think the times we spent together were just two guys.
''I would say Michael was a very good listener too, because I shared with him an event in my life that I could not even talk to my mum about and was very painful. If you read about my life in my dad's home, I can even break my mother's heart, I just carry that pain all my life.''
While the doctor was ''fascinated'' by the 'Bad' singer - who had a famously troubled relationship with his father and former manager Joe Jackson - he thinks he had had a ''miserable'' life.
He said: ''Michael has had a very fascinating life but what I would call a miserable life. Not just in childhood, as a teenager and after. I mean, all of it. He was terrified of his family.''
And Conrad thinks the singer's will was proof he still bore a grudge towards both his father and his mother Katherine, who is the legal guardian of Michael's three kids, Prince, 19, Paris, 18, and 14-year-old Blanket.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Michael Jackson could not mask the kind of pain that he did, but even in death and even before death when he made a will, he excluded his dad, not even for a cent. That alone can tell you how he felt about that man. He loved his mother, but he did not leave her a bundle of cash neither.
''He left her poor so that she could be supportive and take care of his children if something happened.
''So for Joe Jackson, if he was a parent of yours and you had something and you didn't leave a cent for your dad, that is a statement made.''
