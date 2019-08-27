Dave Chappelle thinks the two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abusing them as children in the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary are liars.

The 46-year-old comedian states in his new Netflix stand-up special 'Sticks and Stones' that when it comes to the allegations made by James Safechuck and Wade Robson in Dan Reed's two-part HBO film he ''don't believe these motherf***ers''.

He says: ''I don't believe these motherf**kers.''

Chappelle also urged his fans not to watch the documentary because it's ''f***ing gross''.

The comic then went on to imagine that the pair's claims against Michael were true, joking it wouldn't be as bad to be sexually assaulted by the late King of Pop as by someone who isn't rich and famous.

He said: ''I mean, it's Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn't no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it? This kid got his d**k sucked by the King of Pop. All we get is awkward Thanksgivings for the rest of our lives. You know how good it must have felt to go to school the next day after that?''

He continued: ''I know it seems harsh, but somebody's gotta teach these kids. No such thing as a free trip to Hawaii. He's going to want to look at your butthole or something.''

Chappelle concluded his Jackson gags by joking about the 'Thriller' hitmaker's friendship with 'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin.

He said: ''I'm not a paedophile, but if I was, Macaulay Culkin's the first kid I'm f***ing. I'll tell you that right now.''

Chappelle's controversial routine was praised by Michael's nephew Taj Jackson - whose father is Tito Jackson - who has campaigned to clear his uncle's name since 'Leaving Neverland' was released.

Taking to Twitter, Taj posted: ''Dave C is free from the Hollywood bubble and its control. LN is a lie. I thank him for having the courage to say publicly what many others are too afraid to say because of potential backlash and mob mentality. The world knows the truth, it's time for America to wake up ... LN has always been about the character & legacy assassination of Michael Jackson. No opposing narrative/point of view was welcomed or allowed. Wade's and James' own court depositions completely contradict their lies in LN. (sic)''

James and Wade claimed in 'Leaving Neverland' that they were abused by Michael at his Neverland ranch and on tour when they were befriended by him as children.

Wade alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while James claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.

The movie's director Reed defended the documentary and claimed that it shows the other side to what he called Michael's ''Peter Pan-ish image''.

The Jackson estate has denied all allegations made against the singer.