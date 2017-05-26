The late Michael Jackson's son Blanket Jackson reportedly had ''the most problems'' coping with his father's death.

The music legend tragically passed away in 2009 from a cardiac arrest, which was believed to have been triggered by powerful sedatives, and it has been reported all three of his children Prince, 20, Paris, 19, and Blanket, 15, were deeply affected by the loss of their father, but it is believed the youngest child, who was seven when Michael passed away, found it most difficult coming to terms with the news.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Blanket - whose full name is Prince Michael Jackson II - and how he struggled to cope after his parent's passing, a source close to the family said: ''[Blanket] has had the most problems adjusting after Michael died. He acted very lost and extremely upset.''

However, it has been reported the trio still continue to live their lives thinking the King of Pop is still around spiritually and is ''looking down upon them''.

The source added: ''The kids live like Michael is constantly looking down upon them.''

Although it is claimed Blanket changed his name to Bigi in 2015 after reports he was being bullied, it is rumoured he is slowly starting to become more ''confident'' in himself, but he can still act ''shy'' around people he does not know well.

The insider said: ''[He is] shy around people he doesn't know. [But he has become] confident.''

Blanket is reportedly under the care of co-guardian T.J Jackson as well as his grandmother Katherine Jackson, and he is rumoured to be living at his grandparents home in Calabasas, California.

Meanwhile, the 'Thriller' hitmaker's relationship with his brood is set to be depicted in a biopic of the late icon titled 'Searching For Neverland', which will be based on the book about Michael's final years from his bodyguards point of view, and is set for release on Monday (29.05.17).