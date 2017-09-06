A new Michael Jackson album called 'Scream' is reportedly set to be released this month.

The late King of Pop's official Twitter page teased the project with a 15-second Halloween-themed video featuring his spookiest hits such as 'Dirty Diana', 'Blood On The Dancefloor' and 'Ghosts' on Monday night (04.09.17).

The post was simply captioned: ''#MJScream (sic)''

Adding to the speculation, several posters with the release date of September 29 have been spotted around Germany.

'Scream' is the title of the 1995 duet Michael - who died in 2009 of acute Propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication - released with his sister Janet Jackson, 51.

While little else is known about the album, the co-executor of the 'Thriller' hitmaker's estate said it will not include never-heard-before music, but that new songs could be released in the future.

John Branca told Variety: ''Now we have a 'Thriller 3-D', and two more announcements are coming up in the next couple of weeks.

''Michael had an expression; 'The quality goes in before the name goes on.'

''So we are not ready to announce them yet.

''I don't foresee us releasing any more unreleased music for quite some time.

''That doesn't mean there won't be interesting new record releases in the very near future.''

Since the 'Earth Song' hitmaker's death, two posthumous records have been released; 2010's 'Michael' and 2014's 'Xscape'.

Taking into consideration that the teaser video on Twitter was Halloween-based, it could be a new compilation album or a remix record, of which the music legend released 72 and seven of respectively.