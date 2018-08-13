Michael J. Fox admits the fate of the 'Back To The Future' franchise is not in his hands.

The 57-year-old actor has responded to calls to make another movie in the iconic series by pointing out that the film's co-creator, co-writer and co-producer Bob Gale is the ''gatekeeper of the franchise'', meaning that he decides whether or not to make another movie.

And thus far, Gale has repeatedly insisted that he has no interest in reviving the film series.

In fact, Gale and Robert Zemeckis - the film's director - have claimed they'll do everything they can to block another movie.

On the other hand, actor Thomas Wilson - who starred in the films as bully Biff Tannen - believes the time has come to make another film.

He said during a panel discussion: ''Basically, I think America is saying, 'C'mon, they've wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?' C'mon, we would watch it until it sucks.''

Meanwhile, Fox admitted that the success of the movie series transformed his life.

The Hollywood star - who was also working on the sitcom 'Family Ties' at the time of the first film's release - shared: ''My life was just a blur.

''When the movie came out, it shocked me 'cause I had no idea what it was going to be, because I had no chance to live with it. It just happened overnight.''