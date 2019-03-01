Michael J. Fox has been having ''recurring'' issues with his spine.

The 'Back to the Future' star - who has been open about his battle with Parkinson's disease - has revealed his confidence was knocked by a fall after undergoing spinal surgery last April.

He said: ''I was having this recurring problem with my spinal cord. I was told it was benign but if it stayed static I would have diminished feeling in my legs and difficulty moving. Then all of a sudden I started falling - a lot. It was getting ridiculous.''

However, Michael tries not to get ''too New Age-y'' about his Parkinson's disease and spinal injury.

Speaking to New York Times magazine, he added: ''I try not to get too New Age-y. I don't talk about things being 'for a reason.' But I do think the more unexpected something is, the more there is to learn from it. In my case, what was it that made me skip down the hallway to the kitchen thinking I was fine when I'd been in a wheelchair six months earlier? It's because I had certain optimistic expectations of myself, and I'd had results to bear out those expectations, but I'd had failures too. And I hadn't given the failures equal weight.''

Michael previously revealed he ''can't stop laughing'' at the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

He shared: ''The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can't stop laughing at my own symptoms. Just the other morning I come into the kitchen. I pour a cup - a little trouble there. Then I put both hands around the cup. She's watching. 'Can I get that for you, dear?' 'Nah, I got it!' Then I begin this trek across the kitchen. It starts off bad. Only gets worse. Hot java's sloshing onto my hands, onto the floor.''