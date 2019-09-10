Michael Imperioli, Steven Schirripa, and Vincent Pastore are set to tour the UK in celebration of the 20th anniversary of 'The Sopranos'.

The three stars played Christopher Moltisanti, Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, and Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero respectively in the iconic mob drama, and in May 2020, the trio will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show by touring the UK for a series of up close and personal 'In Conversation' style shows.

'The Sopranos' - which starred the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano - began in 1999 and ran for eight years, spanning six seasons and airing a total of 86 episodes.

The show is universally hailed as the most groundbreaking series of all time, and was so successful and so culturally significant that it won a coveted 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

And to mark the 20th anniversary of David Chase's hit show, Michael, Steven, and Vincent will embark on a 12 date tour of the UK, where they will take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama, discussing the stories, the dramas, and the laughs, as well as the countless theories about the show's controversial finale.

The trio will also talk about the late James Gandolfini and the impact he had on their careers and lives, as well as taking questions from the audience, giving a chance for fans to ask everything they've ever wanted to know about the show.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (13.09.19) via www.bookingsdirect.com, and range between £40 and £90, with limited meet and greet packages also available.

'In Conversation with The Sopranos' tour dates:

MAY 2020

12 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

13 - Edinburgh - Festival Theatre

14 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

17 - London - The Palladium

18 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

19 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

20 - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

22 - Hull - Bonus Arena

23 - Leicester - De Montfort Hall

24 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

25 - Bournemouth - Pavilion

27 - Brighton - Brighton Centre