Michael Imperioli, Steven Schirripa, and Vincent Pastore are set to tour the UK in celebration of the 20th anniversary of 'The Sopranos'.
The three stars played Christopher Moltisanti, Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, and Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero respectively in the iconic mob drama, and in May 2020, the trio will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show by touring the UK for a series of up close and personal 'In Conversation' style shows.
'The Sopranos' - which starred the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano - began in 1999 and ran for eight years, spanning six seasons and airing a total of 86 episodes.
The show is universally hailed as the most groundbreaking series of all time, and was so successful and so culturally significant that it won a coveted 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.
And to mark the 20th anniversary of David Chase's hit show, Michael, Steven, and Vincent will embark on a 12 date tour of the UK, where they will take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama, discussing the stories, the dramas, and the laughs, as well as the countless theories about the show's controversial finale.
The trio will also talk about the late James Gandolfini and the impact he had on their careers and lives, as well as taking questions from the audience, giving a chance for fans to ask everything they've ever wanted to know about the show.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (13.09.19) via www.bookingsdirect.com, and range between £40 and £90, with limited meet and greet packages also available.
'In Conversation with The Sopranos' tour dates:
MAY 2020
12 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall
13 - Edinburgh - Festival Theatre
14 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
17 - London - The Palladium
18 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall
19 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
20 - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion
22 - Hull - Bonus Arena
23 - Leicester - De Montfort Hall
24 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall
25 - Bournemouth - Pavilion
27 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
