Bosses at Universal want Michael Fassbender to join the 'Dark Universe' franchise.

The new cinematic universe - which launches with the upcoming reboot of 'The Mummy' - is set to bring together the movie giants' most classic monsters, and company bosses are already looking at which big names they can bring into their roster.

Alex Kurtzman, who directed 'The Mummy' - which stars Tom Cruise - has said the studio would be interested in securing the 'X-Men' actor, alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron, for roles in productions including 'Frankenstein' and 'Dracula'.

He said: ''I'd love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I'd love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I'd love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie.

''We know we're going to do 'Frankenstein', 'Bride of Frankenstein', 'Dracula', 'Creature from the Black Lagoon', 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'Invisible Man'. There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off.''

So far, Javier Bardem has already been cast as Dr Victor Frankenstein, and Johnny Depp has signed up to star as the titular Invisible Man, but no other casting announcements for further movies in the monsterverse have yet been announced.

And Alex, is keen to ''connect the monsters'' between each story, in a similar way that Marvel have connected their heroes through ensemble movie series 'Avengers', and DC have with 'Justice League'.

He told Fandom.com: ''I think that digging into deep mythologies about monsters around the world is fair game for us, as well and connecting the monsters that we know to some surprising monsters could also be really interesting.''

'The Mummy' also stars Sofia Boutella, Russell Crowe, and Annabelle Wallis, and is set for release in the UK and US on Friday (09.06.17).