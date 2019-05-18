Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and Peter Dinklage are in talks for Mel Gibson's remake of the violent Western 'The Wild Bunch'.
Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and Peter Dinklage are in talks for Mel Gibson's latest movie.
The trio are set to star in director Gibson's remake of the violent Western 'The Wild Bunch', according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Mel is co-writing the script with Bryan Bagby for the forthcoming Western film, a reboot of the 1969 Sam Peckinpah-directed classic which starred William Holden, Ernest Borgnine and Robert Ryan.
Gibson will also executive produce the Warner Bros. motion picture.
The original 'Wild Bunch' movie told the story of a group of outlaws who are looking for one final score before industry changes affect the American West in 1913.
The movie was controversial when it was first released because it was considered too violent by some, but the film was later praised for its multi-angle and slow-motion images.
Peckinpah, Walon Green and Roy N. Sickner's script was also nominated for Best Screenplay at the Academy Awards, and the music was up for Best Original Score.
It's a busy time for Gibson, who is on board to direct World War II Navy movie 'Destroyer'.
He has also signed up to star in 'Rothchild' with Shia LaBeouf, which will be directed by 'Stan & Ollie' helmer Jon S. Baird.
The dark comedy about New York's super rich will see Shia play Becket Rothchild, who hatches a plan to get back into the family he was banished from and reclaim his fortune.
There are nine Rothchild family members standing between him and his goal, including Whitelaw (Gibson), the family patriarch.
