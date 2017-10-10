Michael Fassbender has admitted he would have made 'Assassin's Creed' more entertaining and is unsure whether there will be a sequel.
Michael Fassbender believes 'Assassin's Creed' was unpopular with critics because it ''took itself too seriously''.
The 40-year-old actor starred as leading man Cal Lynch in the 2016 movie adaptation of the popular video game series, but despite grossing more than $200 million worldwide it was poorly rated by critics and Fassbender thinks it suffered by spending too much time setting up the somewhat complicated story.
In a recent interview with Movie 'n' Co, he said: ''For sure, it wasn't ideal. I think we missed an opportunity there a little bit. So we'll wait and see what Ubisoft are coming up with. But right now, I don't know. I would make it more entertaining, that's really the main note. The feeling of the film, I think it took itself too seriously and I would get to the action a lot quicker. I think there's three beginnings of the film, which is a mistake.''
'Assassin's Creed' was directed by Justin Kurzel and starred Fassbender alongside Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling and Michael K. Williams.
The film follows Cal who travels back in time to 15-Century Spain through a revolutionary technology that unlocks the genetic memories contained in his DNA.
Taking on the identity of Aguilar de Nerha, a distant relative and member of the Assassins - a secret society which protects free will from the Templar Order - Cal starts gaining the knowledge and skills needed to fight the oppressive organisation in the present day.
Before the film was released last year, the actor admitted he thought fans of the game franchise would enjoy it.
He said: ''I'm very confident that the gamers will appreciate what we've done. There are things that we absolutely wanted to respect, but I think they want you to make some bold choices. The gamers are a pretty fun bunch and they're very passionate from my experience of interacting with them and they like to be surprised.''
