Hollywood star Michael Fassbender admits the plot for 'Assassin's Creed' needed to be accessible in order to be a success.
Michael Fassbender admits the plot for 'Assassin's Creed' needed to be accessible in order to be a success.
The 39-year-old actor stars in the new movie based on the popular video game, and has admitted it was tricky making a film based on the series.
He shared: ''There's a battle of two ideologies fighting for the future of mankind, that's going to lend itself very well to a cinematic experience.
''The initial challenge was how to distil all of that, simplify it as best we could for people who'd never played the game, people who're experiencing this world for the first time.''
Video games are notoriously tough to turn into successful movies, but Michael admitted that previous efforts made making 'Assassin's Creed' much easier.
He told the BBC: ''It would be worse if all the previous adaptations had been successful and this one wasn't.
''People need a story and it's a story that no-one's made a good movie out of a video game.
''All of us were fairly ignorant to all that so we were naively happy to plod along.''
He insisted, though, that the so-called curse would soon be lifted.
The Hollywood star said: ''Until it's good, it's just not good.
''But if you can make a good story and translate that to a cinema experience then there won't be a curse. It didn't faze me at all, to be honest.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Assassin's Creed sees Michael Fassbender cast as the protagonist Callum Lynch, in this action adventure...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Shakespeare's Scottish play returns to the big screen with earthy energy, visual style and roaring...
First-time feature filmmaker John Maclean takes a strikingly original approach to the Western, creating a...
Macbeth is a Scottish Duke who is greeted by three witches following a victorious battle....