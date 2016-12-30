Michael Fassbender admits the plot for 'Assassin's Creed' needed to be accessible in order to be a success.

The 39-year-old actor stars in the new movie based on the popular video game, and has admitted it was tricky making a film based on the series.

He shared: ''There's a battle of two ideologies fighting for the future of mankind, that's going to lend itself very well to a cinematic experience.

''The initial challenge was how to distil all of that, simplify it as best we could for people who'd never played the game, people who're experiencing this world for the first time.''

Video games are notoriously tough to turn into successful movies, but Michael admitted that previous efforts made making 'Assassin's Creed' much easier.

He told the BBC: ''It would be worse if all the previous adaptations had been successful and this one wasn't.

''People need a story and it's a story that no-one's made a good movie out of a video game.

''All of us were fairly ignorant to all that so we were naively happy to plod along.''

He insisted, though, that the so-called curse would soon be lifted.

The Hollywood star said: ''Until it's good, it's just not good.

''But if you can make a good story and translate that to a cinema experience then there won't be a curse. It didn't faze me at all, to be honest.''