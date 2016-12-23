Michael Fassbender was offered a role on 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but turned it down because he was ''busy''.
The 39-year-old actor has revealed he was originally in talks with the movie's director J.J. Abrams for a role in the sci-fi feature, but was forced to turn the opportunity down as he was ''busy'' during the summer in which the production began taking place.
Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Michael said: ''We talked about a role. We had a conversation. I'm pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer he was kick-starting that.''
It wouldn't be the first foray Michael has had into the world of blockbuster franchises, as he is set to star in 'Alien: Covenant' - the next instalment in the 'Alien' franchise, and the follow up to 'Prometheus' in which he also starred - next year, and is also widely known for his role as Magneto in the 'X-Men' movies.
But deciding not to get involved with another big franchise might have been a good idea for the star, as he recently admitted he was planning on taking a break from acting.
He said previously: ''It's been pretty full on. I had a ferocious appetite and energy for it, and I went at it like a maniac. But I'm going to take some downtime now. The last five years, I was verging on being a workaholic. I've just been going from film to film.''
And whilst the Hollywood hunk is planning on returning to the spotlight in the future, he also claimed he wouldn't rule out quitting his job all together.
When asked if he would ever stop acting, Michael told the publication: ''I'm not ruling it out. I'm not saying it's going to happen, but a part of me thinks you have a time as an actor when you're at your best. There's a journey to it, and then it's downhill.''
