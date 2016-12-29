The Irish-German actor stars as Callum Lynch in the new film, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

While Hitman, Warcraft and Tomb Raider are among the video games to be adapted for the big screen, critics haven't been convinced the tales translate well into movies.

However, Fassbender is adamant that his latest project wasn't impacted by any so-called "curse".

"I had no idea there was a curse until people like you told me," he joked to BBC's Newsbeat. "By then I was already involved so there was nothing I could do... It didn't faze me at all to be honest."

Directed by Justin Kurzel, the action-adventure follows career criminal Callum as he is rescued from his own execution by Abstergo Industries, the modern-day incarnation of the Templar Order.

Fassbender also adds that the key to adapting a story successfully is to make the plot accessible to everyone - something he believes Assassin's Creed achieves.

"There's a battle of two ideologies fighting for the future of mankind, that's going to lend itself very well to a cinematic experience," he explained.

"The initial challenge was how to distil all of that, simplify it as best we could for people who'd never played the game, people who're experiencing this world for the first time."

Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominated actor shares that game maker Ubisoft is also considering incorporating some of the narrative elements from the movie in a new venture. Fassbender is also open to following in Kevin Spacey's footsteps, who appeared in Call of Duty, by acting in a video game.

"It's always interesting to go and explore other elements of entertainment and to see if there's anything to be learnt from it certainly," he smiled.