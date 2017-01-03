Michael Fassbender is keen to be a film director
Michael Fassbender has aspirations to direct a film.
The 39-year-old actor has a wide range of films under his belt including superhero movies like 'X-Men' and sci-fi flicks 'Prometheus' to biopics like 'Steve Jobs' and 'Hunger'.
However, Fassbender - who is set to star in the new 'Assassin's Creed', 'The Snowman' and 'Alien: Covenant' - has revealed he's keen to take the director's chair.
In an interview with Digital Spy, when asked if there was something he would like to get his teeth into, he replied: ''I'd like to direct at some point.''
Fassbender has been been closely watching 'Alien: Covenant' filmmaker Ridley Scott to pick up his craftsmanship behind the camera.
On working with Ridley again, Fassbender gushed: ''It's a blast. Ridley's a one-off. He's just such a master at what he does. He's become a really good friend. We have a lot of fun on set. I just try and learn as much as I can from him, because in all aspects of this medium, he's got such a wealth of knowledge.''
Meanwhile, Fassbender most recently starred in 'Assassin's Creed' - which hit cinemas over the weekend - and admits it needed to be accessible in order to be a success and has admitted it was tricky making a film based on the series.
He shared: ''There's a battle of two ideologies fighting for the future of mankind, that's going to lend itself very well to a cinematic experience.
''The initial challenge was how to distil all of that, simplify it as best we could for people who'd never played the game, people who're experiencing this world for the first time.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Assassin's Creed sees Michael Fassbender cast as the protagonist Callum Lynch, in this action adventure...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Shakespeare's Scottish play returns to the big screen with earthy energy, visual style and roaring...
First-time feature filmmaker John Maclean takes a strikingly original approach to the Western, creating a...
Macbeth is a Scottish Duke who is greeted by three witches following a victorious battle....