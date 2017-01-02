Michael Fassbender wanted someone to break his arm to get him out of working on 'Steve Jobs'.

The 39-year-old actor was gripped with fear when working on the biopic of the late Apple founder and even considered taking drastic measures to avoid being in the film, but ultimately thinks his nerves helped his performance and stopped him taking anything for granted.

He said:'' I remember when I was doing 'Steve Jobs' I thought, 'God I'm drowning, how do I get out of this? Somebody break my arm.'

''I actually said to my driver, 'Brian I'll stick my arm in the door and you just slam it shut.'

''But you just go back to the process. Go upstairs, continue working, do what you know to do.

''I suppose there are benefits to the fear.

''It keeps you from taking things for granted.''

Michael had a number of stunts to do in his latest movie, 'Assassin's Creed', but he admits he has become more fearful in the scary scenes as he's gotten older.

He told Empire magazine: ''You know, it's funny - going u on the roofs in Malta, the real buildings, never scared me.

''But when I stood on this scaffolding structure, indoors in the studio, I felt really nervous.

''I'm on wires, but the first jump towards the ground is always a little bit of a sphincter moment.

''You just have to go, 'God, just trust in it.'

''As I get older I get a little less brave in these things.''

When he was younger, the 'Shame' star was an altar boy in church and was attracted to assisting the priests because of the ''sense of theatre''.

He explained ''What I got from being an altar boy was a sense of theatre.

''I remember - without being blasphemous - being bored in mass, sitting there as a member of the congregation.

''But when I was around the altar and assisting the priest, bringing up the wine and the water and so forth, that felt pretty cool.''