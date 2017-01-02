Michael Fassbender wanted someone to break his arm to get him out of working on 'Steve Jobs' because he was overwhelmed by fear.
Michael Fassbender wanted someone to break his arm to get him out of working on 'Steve Jobs'.
The 39-year-old actor was gripped with fear when working on the biopic of the late Apple founder and even considered taking drastic measures to avoid being in the film, but ultimately thinks his nerves helped his performance and stopped him taking anything for granted.
He said:'' I remember when I was doing 'Steve Jobs' I thought, 'God I'm drowning, how do I get out of this? Somebody break my arm.'
''I actually said to my driver, 'Brian I'll stick my arm in the door and you just slam it shut.'
''But you just go back to the process. Go upstairs, continue working, do what you know to do.
''I suppose there are benefits to the fear.
''It keeps you from taking things for granted.''
Michael had a number of stunts to do in his latest movie, 'Assassin's Creed', but he admits he has become more fearful in the scary scenes as he's gotten older.
He told Empire magazine: ''You know, it's funny - going u on the roofs in Malta, the real buildings, never scared me.
''But when I stood on this scaffolding structure, indoors in the studio, I felt really nervous.
''I'm on wires, but the first jump towards the ground is always a little bit of a sphincter moment.
''You just have to go, 'God, just trust in it.'
''As I get older I get a little less brave in these things.''
When he was younger, the 'Shame' star was an altar boy in church and was attracted to assisting the priests because of the ''sense of theatre''.
He explained ''What I got from being an altar boy was a sense of theatre.
''I remember - without being blasphemous - being bored in mass, sitting there as a member of the congregation.
''But when I was around the altar and assisting the priest, bringing up the wine and the water and so forth, that felt pretty cool.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...
Assassin's Creed sees Michael Fassbender cast as the protagonist Callum Lynch, in this action adventure...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Shakespeare's Scottish play returns to the big screen with earthy energy, visual style and roaring...
First-time feature filmmaker John Maclean takes a strikingly original approach to the Western, creating a...
Macbeth is a Scottish Duke who is greeted by three witches following a victorious battle....