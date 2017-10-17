Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander had an environmentally-friendly wedding at an eco-hotel in Ibiza, Spain, over the weekend.
The showbiz power couple tied the knot at Agroturismo Can Marti, an eco-hotel in Ibiza, Spain, which has a Turkish bath, a natural swimming pool and solar panels to provide it with electricity and hot water, and some of the food for the nuptials was grown on the establishment's farm.
A source said: ''All the food they ate was local cuisine, some of which was grown on the farm they were staying on.''
As well as their green wedding, the pair - who met three years ago on the set of 'The Light Between Oceans', in which Alicia played Michael's character's wife - enjoyed a private boat party on Friday (13.10.17) and an alcohol-fuelled lunch on Sunday (15.10.17).
The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''Michael wanted to ensure his guests could have a proper party and the bash went on until 6am.
''There was a DJ and a band who blared out music pretty much 24/7 over the three days.''
Guests, who included the likes of film director Steve McQueen, were not allowed to take pictures at the bash.
Alicia previously admitted she found it ''easy'' to fall in love with Michael because they made an instant connection.
She said: ''I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal.''
But Michael added: ''It wasn't the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love. There is an element of separation there. If I'm playing a murderer, I don't go out and start murdering people.''
