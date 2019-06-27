Michael Eavis officially opened Glastonbury's new 'Glastonbury-on-Sea' pier attraction on Thursday (27.06.19).

The Worthy Farm festival's co-organiser - who curates the line-up with his daughter Emily Eavis - sported an 'I love Glastonbury-on-Sea' shirt as he launched the 60 metre structure designed by long-time Glastonbury creative partner, Joe Rush, who based the design on Llandudno pier in North Wales.

At Glasto in 2017, Joe built a ''55 mutated cars drive-in cinema'', which Hollywood actor Johnny Depp inaugurated.

And the ''Big fish eat little fish'' sculpture on The Other Stage was also one of his designs.

Meanwhile, this year's punters are the most eco-orientanted they have ever been, according to search engine Bing.com.

With the organisers calling on attendees to ditch plastics, the top searches for the music extravaganza have been for ''single-use plastic'' and ''plastic bottles''.

And aside from the all important headline acts, there were also searches for ''rubbish'', whilst the ''weather'' also ranked in the top five searches for Glastonbury 2019.

This year's festival will be headlined by The Killers, The Cure and Stormzy, with the likes of Liam Gallagher - who made his solo debut at the festival on the Other Stage in 2017 - Miley Cyrus, Johnny Marr, Billie Eilish, George Ezra, Kylie Minogue and many more also performing this weekend.

Top 5 Glastonbury searches are:

1. Single use plastic

2. Plastic bottles

3. Headliners

4. The Weather

5. Rubbish