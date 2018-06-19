Michael Eavis thinks it will be a ''great idea'' if Culture Club play the iconic legends slot at Glastonbury.

The 82-year-old organiser of the music extravaganza held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, allegedly told a fan at his event 'an evening with Eavis' recently that he'd love to see Boy George - who appeared on stage with Mark Ronson at the festival to perform 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me' in 2015 - and co grace the stage for the Sunday afternoon slot - previously played by the likes of Dolly Parton, Bee Gee's Barry Gibb, Dame Shirley Bassey and Lionel Richie.

Alongside a selfie with Eavis, an attendee with the Twitter username ''MrJamieJamal'' wrote: ''@BoyGeorge I suggested to Michael Eavis last night that you and @RealCultureClub would be perfect for the Sunday afternoon Legends slot. He also thought it was a great idea! Is this something you would consider? #fingerscrossed #Glastonbury2019 #cultureclub #boygeorge [sic]''

Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis - who helps choose the line-up - have been keeping tight-lipped about who is going to play the festival when it returns in 2019.

However, she hailed Liam Gallagher's set last year ''incredible'', whilst she also revealed they've already booked the top-secret first headliner for the Pyramid Stage.

And while she refuses to let slip any artists they have in mind to perform, the curator was full of praise of the former Oasis frontman's performance on the Other Stage in 2017.

She said earlier this year: ''We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field? Incredible.

''We aren't giving anything away as to who we are looking at for next year's festival, but we've booked one headliner so far...''

Emily said that they could rebook Kanye West, who headlined three years ago.

Asked about the possibility of the 'All Day' rapper gracing the main stage, she said: ''Maybe, but it's a little bit too soon to talk about it now.''