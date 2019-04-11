Michael Eavis has dropped a huge hint that Sir Paul McCartney will perform at Glastonbury next year.

The music festival's founder is hopeful the Beatles legend will take to the stage at his Worthy Farm venue in Somerset, south west England, for the spectacle's 50th anniversary.

He said: ''Paul's on good form at the moment.''

When asked if he had ''spoken to him'' and if he was coming to Worthy Farm, Michael told BBC Somerset: ''Hopefully for the 50th, yeah.

''Don't make a big thing of it though will you?''

Last June, the 76-year-old star admitted he would ''probably'' headline Glastonbury if he was asked, but he thought his daughters Stella, 47, and Mary, 49 - who he has with late ex-wife Linda - must have been ''drunk'' when they announced plans to launch a campaign for their father to top the bill on the iconic Pyramid Stage.

He said: ''I think they were drunk weren't they?

''They have said to me actually, 'Dad you've got to do it, you've got to do it.'

''I haven't really spoken to anyone about it. It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further.''

Quizzed on what he would say if he was asked to headline Glastonbury, Paul - who last topped the bill at the event in 2004 - replied: ''Yeah probably, probably.''

But Paul's daughters weren't successful with their plan this year as The Killers, The Cure and Stormzy will headline the event in June.