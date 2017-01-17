Michael Eavis has revealed Glastonbury Festival will get a new name in 2019.

The annual music extravaganza's organiser, 80-year-old Michael Eavis, has revealed there are plans to call it ''The Glastonbury Festival team presents The Variety Bazaar'' as it is likely to be moving to land ''half way to the Midlands'' from the current site at Worthy Farm in Somerset, south west England.

Speaking on Glastonbury FM radio station, he said: ''That's a good name don't you think?''

On the new location, he added: ''It's half way to the Midlands from here ... and there's only one landowner.

''I've got 22 landowners where I am now.

''I just wonder whether the next generation will want to negotiate with so many people.

''It's a very difficult job to hold it together.''

Eavis - who runs the festival with his daughter Emily Eavis - says it may be a ''huge risk'' extending the title of the legendary event, but he admits he's always lived on the edge when it comes to planning Glastonbury.

He added: ''I've been a risk taker all my life.

''In 47 years of taking risks, so far touch wood, I haven't come unstuck. This might be one risk too far, I don't know.''

Eavis is currently working out the logistics to move the event to a new site towards the Midlands every five years so that his farmland can recover.

However, he doesn't want it to be a permanent move as he feels it would be a ''huge loss'' to Somerset.

He told previously: ''I'm arranging to move the show [but] it would be a huge loss to Somerset if it went there forever.

''We've got a wonderful product, what we do, and we can do it almost anywhere.

''I love my own farm ... I might have to move it eventually.

''Most people are on side now and it's a wonderful, wonderful boost for the whole of Somerset and beyond as well. I don't want to lose it forever, no way.''

Glastonbury will go ahead as usual at Worthy Farm this June.

So far, the only confirmed headliners are Radiohead, who will play on Friday, June 23, with Kris Kristofferson who is playing the Pyramid Stage on the same night.

Ed Sheeran and the Foo Fighters are tipped to be the final headlining acts, but it's yet to be confirmed by Eavis.