Michael Douglas would love to work on a film project with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.
The 75-year-old actor would be up for working alongside his spouse, as he praised her ''amazing'' acting skills.
Speaking to People Now about the possibility of Catherine appearing in a potential third series of 'The Kominsky Method', he said: ''Sure, if we got a third year and I could persuade and talk her into it.
''It'd be great to work with her; we haven't really done it other than 'Traffic', but working with someone you know so well. I'd welcome Catherine. It helps when you know the other actor and she's an amazing actress.''
Meanwhile, Michael previously confessed he thinks ''courtesy'' is the secret to a happy marriage and insists it is important to always make efforts.
He said: ''I think it just comes out of courtesy. You know, I think sometimes we take the person closest to us for granted. I would say sometimes we make more of an effort with strangers than we do with the person who's closest to us. And I've always tried to remember how fortunate I am and what an extraordinary lady she is and daily remember of that kind of respect.''
And the Hollywood legend previously confessed his love for his wife Catherine ''only continues to grow'' and it knows no limits.
He explained: ''We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently, and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we're in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on. It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what's going on.
''I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the shows growing up.''
