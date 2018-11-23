Michael Douglas is worried his younger children could have inherited his addiction genes.

The 74-year-old actor has been to rehab for alcohol and drug addiction himself, as well as losing a younger half-brother to an accidental overdose and seeing his eldest son Cameron, 39, battle a heroin addiction.

And now, the 'Fatal Attraction' star has said he's worried his two children with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15 - could be susceptible to addiction too, and is making sure they ''keep a much closer eye'' on their habits.

Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, he said: ''I think you learn about genetics, amongst other things, so you know you have to be more careful. (Addiction is) is on both sides of my family so with my younger ones, they keep a much closer eye on it. I have ongoing conversations about it.''

Michael's son Cameron was jailed for drug possession in 2010 and had his sentence almost doubled in 2011 after he was found trying to sell prescription pills to other inmates.

Cameron was released in 2016 following lengthy stints in solitary confinement, and the 'Basic Instinct' actor recently described the ordeal as ''very painful and difficult'', but said he was pleased he has finally turned his life around.

He said: ''My son's struggle was a nightmare. It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult.

''He has been out of prison a year and a half and he is actively pursuing his career.

''I am happy to say he is in wonderful shape now.''

Meanwhile, Michael became a grandfather in December when Cameron and his girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed daughter Lua into the world, and though he thinks it's ''great'', he isn't enjoying it as much as he'd hoped to because he's still got his youngest child living at home so can't appreciate having a youngster around in the way some other grandparents can.

He told reporters: ''It's great. I mean, not as much as I had hoped because I still got a kid in the house.

''I think you appreciate being a grandparent when everyone is out of the house and it's empty-nest syndrome, but I still have my daughter with me.''