Michael Douglas is worried his younger children could have inherited his addiction genes, as several of his family members have battled addiction.
Michael Douglas is worried his younger children could have inherited his addiction genes.
The 74-year-old actor has been to rehab for alcohol and drug addiction himself, as well as losing a younger half-brother to an accidental overdose and seeing his eldest son Cameron, 39, battle a heroin addiction.
And now, the 'Fatal Attraction' star has said he's worried his two children with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15 - could be susceptible to addiction too, and is making sure they ''keep a much closer eye'' on their habits.
Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, he said: ''I think you learn about genetics, amongst other things, so you know you have to be more careful. (Addiction is) is on both sides of my family so with my younger ones, they keep a much closer eye on it. I have ongoing conversations about it.''
Michael's son Cameron was jailed for drug possession in 2010 and had his sentence almost doubled in 2011 after he was found trying to sell prescription pills to other inmates.
Cameron was released in 2016 following lengthy stints in solitary confinement, and the 'Basic Instinct' actor recently described the ordeal as ''very painful and difficult'', but said he was pleased he has finally turned his life around.
He said: ''My son's struggle was a nightmare. It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult.
''He has been out of prison a year and a half and he is actively pursuing his career.
''I am happy to say he is in wonderful shape now.''
Meanwhile, Michael became a grandfather in December when Cameron and his girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed daughter Lua into the world, and though he thinks it's ''great'', he isn't enjoying it as much as he'd hoped to because he's still got his youngest child living at home so can't appreciate having a youngster around in the way some other grandparents can.
He told reporters: ''It's great. I mean, not as much as I had hoped because I still got a kid in the house.
''I think you appreciate being a grandparent when everyone is out of the house and it's empty-nest syndrome, but I still have my daughter with me.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
With a spectacular setting and two solid actors on-screen, this thriller builds enough solid suspense...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
The cast and crew of forthcoming thriller 'Beyond The Reach' including producer Robert Mitas, director...
Deserts are inhospitable places at the best of times. For one young man, things are...
An awful lot has happened in the world - A Second World War super soldier...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
Billy, Paddy, Archie and Sam may well be getting on in years physically but, on...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...