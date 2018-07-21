Michael Douglas wanted 'Ant-Man' to be his ''meal ticket into retirement''.

The 73-year-old actor admitted he was thinking about his financial future when he signed up to portray Hank Pym, but now he enjoys being a part of the Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU).

Asked why he signed up for the movie, he said: ''There was a conscious thought, when I got involved with this, this could possibly be my meal ticket into retirement.

''But I'm happy to be part of the Marvel family. It's really been a hell of a lot of fun.''

Michael - who reprises his role in 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' - didn't know a lot about his character before he signed up, but studio bosses were able to ensure he was well versed in the entire MCU before filming began.

He told SFX magazine: ''They send you a very nice coffee table book of Marvel characters for your reading pleasure.

''A lot of the Ant-Man stuff with Hank Pym ... he's in his prime.

''Now we've moved him to a senior position and he's passing everything on to Scott.''

Part of the sequel was shot in Atlanta, which gave the cast the chance to check out work on 'Avengers: Infinty War', as their filming overlapped.

Michael said: ''We were down there when the 'Avengers: Infinity War' was overlapping. We got to see a bit of it.

''Robert Downey Jr. and I go back a while, we did this picture called 'Wonder Boys' together in 2000 so I've known him a long time.

''He's a wonderful host down there to the whole 'Avengers' cast.''