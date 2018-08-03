Michal Douglas has told his children that they may struggle to replicate the success he and his father Kirk have had.
Michael Douglas has already warned his children they may not be as successful as him.
The 73-year-old film legend - who is the son of producer and director Kirk Douglas - thinks it's lovely that his kids Cameron, 39, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15, want to follow in his footsteps and make a career in the movie industry but he's already told them that they may struggle to replicate his success as it's harder for ''third generations.''
Speaking in the new issue of the i newspaper, he said: ''We've talked all about it. They've seen good fortune but they understand it's really about... if they have that joy of performing and want to do it, then great. It's not easy.
''Second generations are rare in terms of success. Or third generations. So we wish them well. You're always happy to see someone young have something they're interested in.''
However, Michael recently admitted that him and his 'Spartacus' star dad Kirk have spent some time reminiscing about their respective careers and are both excited about the youngsters carrying on the Douglas name on the big screen.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star explained: ''I was just out in LA and I saw dad and we were kind of reminiscing, and I said, 'Look at us, dad, between the two of us we've done over 160 movies in 80 years, and we got four more Douglases coming up here, so this could easily be 250 movies in 100 years!''
And Michael hopes one day that the entire clan can star in a move together.
He added: ''I'll work on that!''
The full interview with Michael is available to read in this today's issue of the i newspaper.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
With a spectacular setting and two solid actors on-screen, this thriller builds enough solid suspense...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
The cast and crew of forthcoming thriller 'Beyond The Reach' including producer Robert Mitas, director...
Deserts are inhospitable places at the best of times. For one young man, things are...
An awful lot has happened in the world - A Second World War super soldier...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
Billy, Paddy, Archie and Sam may well be getting on in years physically but, on...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...