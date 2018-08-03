Michael Douglas has already warned his children they may not be as successful as him.

The 73-year-old film legend - who is the son of producer and director Kirk Douglas - thinks it's lovely that his kids Cameron, 39, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15, want to follow in his footsteps and make a career in the movie industry but he's already told them that they may struggle to replicate his success as it's harder for ''third generations.''

Speaking in the new issue of the i newspaper, he said: ''We've talked all about it. They've seen good fortune but they understand it's really about... if they have that joy of performing and want to do it, then great. It's not easy.

''Second generations are rare in terms of success. Or third generations. So we wish them well. You're always happy to see someone young have something they're interested in.''

However, Michael recently admitted that him and his 'Spartacus' star dad Kirk have spent some time reminiscing about their respective careers and are both excited about the youngsters carrying on the Douglas name on the big screen.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star explained: ''I was just out in LA and I saw dad and we were kind of reminiscing, and I said, 'Look at us, dad, between the two of us we've done over 160 movies in 80 years, and we got four more Douglases coming up here, so this could easily be 250 movies in 100 years!''

And Michael hopes one day that the entire clan can star in a move together.

He added: ''I'll work on that!''

The full interview with Michael is available to read in this today's issue of the i newspaper.