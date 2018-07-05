Michael Douglas wants to see his 'Ant-Man' character Hank Pym ''kick some serious a**'' in future movies.
The 73-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Hank Pym in the sequel to the 2015 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' - which hits cinemas on Friday (06.07.18) - and has said that in future instalments, he'd love to see Hank in his ''prime age'', where he can go head to head against some bad guys.
When asked where he would like to see Hank go next, Michael said: ''Well since we're on this thing of, I like to see them, if there's a magic, we do movie magic in terms of flashback. How about just getting Hank back to his prime age as the original Ant-Man and kick some serious ass.''
The movie legend would even be happy to do the action himself, providing he can find ''a good stunt double''.
Speaking to ScreenRant.com, he added: ''I'm ready. I'm here. I need a good stunt double. I'll find him. But now you just get me ... Make me look forty years younger.''
Michael stars alongside Paul Rudd - who plays the titular superhero Ant-Man - in the upcoming sequel, and whilst Michael is keen to get a stunt double to help him with the action, Paul previously admitted he had been hitting the gym hard to get into shape for the role.
And the funny man even admitted his exercise regime actually impeded his comedy.
He said: ''Nothing gets in the way of humour like muscles do. It's the enemy of comedy. Thankfully, I didn't have to go full Hemsworth. Nor would I have been able to.
''My workout regimen my whole life - like most people's - has been to go in with the best intentions. And then a couple of weeks later, quit.''
