Michael Douglas says surviving cancer has made him grateful for all the good things in his life and made him realise what's really important to him.
Michael Douglas' cancer diagnosis taught him to be grateful for all the good things in his life.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star was diagnosed with stage IV tongue cancer in 2010 but after undergoing intensive treatment he was able to beat the potentially fatal disease and since being given the all-clear from the illness he appreciates how blessed he has been in his career and with his family, which includes his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their two children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16.
When asked what he learned from cancer in an interview with Italian publication IO Donna, he said: ''Gratitude. Now, I'm happy to still be here and be able to celebrate the passing of time.''
Discussing how he was worried he would have to stop making movies when he was first diagnosed, Michael - who also has another son, 40-year-old Cameron, his child with first wife Diandra Luker - added: ''At the time I was heartbroken at the idea of giving up everything, but today I have put my priorities back in order.''
Michael - whose father is 102-year-old Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas - has also gotten more environmental conscious as he has gotten older and admits he does worry about the future of Earth.
He said: ''None of us knows what this precarious world holds for us, and I refer to our planet in general and Hollywood in particular, even though it is now a family business that has been handed down to me and that I passed on to my children.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
With a spectacular setting and two solid actors on-screen, this thriller builds enough solid suspense...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
The cast and crew of forthcoming thriller 'Beyond The Reach' including producer Robert Mitas, director...
Deserts are inhospitable places at the best of times. For one young man, things are...
An awful lot has happened in the world - A Second World War super soldier...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
Billy, Paddy, Archie and Sam may well be getting on in years physically but, on...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...