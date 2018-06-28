Michael Douglas became a little ''jealous'' of Paul Rudd during the making of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

The 73-year-old actor and Paul, 49, have reunited for the second film in the 'Ant-Man' series, and Michael has revealed why he was slightly envious of his co-star during the making of the movie.

He shared: ''He's a lovely, lovely man, he's just a great guy, very talented.

''(I'm) a little jealous in this picture. He's got a great sense of comedy. I had to kinda carry the storyline, you know, all that (scientific) stuff. Anyone wants to talk about the quantum realm, I'm your man!''

By contrast, Paul - who stars as the film's central character - was given most of the movie's funniest lines.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Michael - who is married to fellow actress Catherine Zeta-Jones - added: ''I'd work my way through a scene, talking away, and old Paul would have a little funny moment right at the end to sort of just steal the scene.''

Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed he is impressed with how ''quickly'' Marvel are ''advancing the number of ladies'' in their movies.

The veteran actor - who plays Dr. Hank Pym in the 'Ant-Man' movies - is pleased to see more and more women getting big roles in the superhero film franchise.

He said: ''They certainly are advancing the number of ladies.

''In this one alone, Evangeline Lilly has become a super action hero. And then we're introducing the world to Hannah John-Kamen as the ghost who is quite an amazing actress and of course Michelle Pfeiffer so they are broadening pretty quickly.''