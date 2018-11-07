Michael Douglas paid an emotional tribute to his family when he picked up a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (06.11.18).
Michael Douglas is ''proud'' to be Kirk Douglas' son.
The 74-year-old actor grew emotional as he paid a touching tribute to his 101-year-old dad when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday (06.11.18).
As Kirk watched from his wheelchair, Michael said: ''My dad is here. In a month, Kirk will be 102 years old!
''It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son.''
The 'Wall Street' star was joined by a number of his family members, including wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - the mother of his kids Dylan, 18, and 15-year-old Carys - and 39-year-old son Cameron, who he has with first wife Diandra, and praised all his loved ones in the touching speech.
Saying he was ''deeply touched'' to see his brothers, niece and nephew in attendance, he added: ''So proud to see my son, Cameron.
''The love my of my life is here. I'm talking about Catherine. I'm grateful for your support and your love and your patience.
''By the way, in another week we are celebrating our 18th anniversary so thank you for the best 18 years of my life sweetheart!''
Michael spoke about his five decades in the industry and admitted he is always asked ''What took so long?'' for him to receive a star.
He added: ''Let's face it, this is a great honour and I'm not getting any younger.
''I'm going to enjoy it with my wife and my son and my caretakers and my great-great-grandkids.''
As well as praising his family, the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actor also praised his friend Jane Fonda - who was in attendance alongside the likes of Andy Garcia and Eric Mccormack - for her work ethic when they shot 'The China Syndrome' in 1979.
He recalled: ''At the time she was doing quadruple duty.
''She was not only starring with me, [but] she was [also] my producing partner, on the campaign trail for her husband and finally, her biggest project:
''She was shooting a hit series that was eventually watched by hundreds of millions of fans. I'm speaking about her exercise videos.
''Thank you, Jane, you are a second generation sister. I appreciate you.''
